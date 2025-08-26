The Grateful Garment Project Releases Impact Report Showing Critical Need For Expanded Survivor Services

TGGP 2023-2024 Impact Report

Shines Light on the Growing and Urgent Need to Support Victims of Sexual Violence in California

- Lisa J. Blanchard, Founder & CEO of TGGPSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Grateful Garment Project (TGGP) , a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and restoring dignity to victims of sexual violence, has released its 2023–2024 Impact Report . This Impact Report details a year of providing victims with new clothing, personal care items, therapeutic tools, and other necessary resources to begin their healing journey. This is accomplished by offering TGGP's six programs that promote compassionate recovery through state-wide partnerships with agencies on the frontlines:1.Resource Closet2.Beyond the Closet3.Dress for Dignity4.Pack-It-Forward5.Operation Esteem6.Beautification ProjectDuring the 2023–2024 reporting period, TGGP partnered with nearly 100 agencies across 45 of California's 58 counties, reaching more than 34,000 individuals impacted by sexual violence. Through this network of support, TGGP ensured victims had access to essential resources in their moments of need. In addition, the organization distributed over 39,000 items to aid victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation-underscoring the depth and reach of its statewide impact.“This year's report shows the full breadth of what TGGP has become-an organization that not only meets victims' immediate needs with dignity and care but also strengthens the communities and our partner agencies that stand with them,” said Lisa J. Blanchard, Founder & CEO of TGGP.“Whether it's providing new clothing and essentials after a forensic exam, equipping safehouses with critical resources, raising community awareness through public speaking, or fostering welcoming spaces for healing-everything we do is made possible by the generosity of donors and volunteers who believe recovery begins with compassion, access, and unwavering support.”Highlights from the 2023–2024 Impact Report include:●Services provided to victims across a broad range of ages, ethnicities, and gender identities - with the largest groups served between 1 day and 24 years old.●Growth in specialized programming for youth, including gift card support for medical/counseling follow-ups and professional attire for court appearances.●Expansion of“Beyond-the-Closet” resources to safe houses/shelters, Family Justice Center, etc., supplying victims with necessities during recovery or relocation.●Launch of beautification projects transforming survivor service spaces into calm, welcoming, and healing environments.The report also addresses TGGP's forward-looking preparations for 2026, when California will host multiple major sporting events-historically linked to increased incidents of sexual violence. The organization is strengthening partnerships, expanding capacity, and calling for heightened donor engagement to meet the anticipated surge in need.About The Grateful Garment ProjectSince 2011, TGGP has worked to ensure that survivors of sexual violence are met with dignity, not deprivation. When victims are left without basic necessities after an assault, TGGP provides immediate relief through new clothing, hygiene essentials, comfort items, and emergency packs. Beyond the first response, TGGP stands beside survivors on their healing journey by offering therapeutic resources, stress-relief tools, court-appropriate attire, and restorative beautification projects that create safe, nurturing spaces. Through public awareness campaigns and community outreach, TGGP also advances prevention and drives social change. Today, TGGP partners with nearly 100 agencies to serve survivors across 45 counties, operating as a San Jose–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For additional information about TGGP, please contact us by phone at 408.674.5744 or email at ....

