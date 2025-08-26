Thrivecart Pro+ Announces Seamless Native Integration With Flodesk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart, the leading cart and checkout platform which empowers 65,000 digital entrepreneurs and businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its newest feature: a native integration with Flodesk , one of the most intuitive and design-forward email marketing platforms on the market.

With this release, ThriveCart Pro+ users can now connect their sales funnels directly to their email marketing campaigns, unlocking a fully automated customer journey that begins the moment a purchase is made.

Sales and Marketing in Perfect Harmony

For years, entrepreneurs have struggled with manual CSV uploads, clunky workarounds, and time-consuming workflows to sync sales data with their email platforms. ThriveCart's new Flodesk integration eliminates that friction. In just a few clicks, businesses can activate a seamless, two-way connection that ensures every customer receives the right message at the right time.

Precision Automation, Powered by ThriveCart Pro+

The integration is built on ThriveCart Pro+'s advanced behavioural rules engine, giving users unprecedented control over how sales activity translates into customer communication. Examples include:



Automatic Segmentation – Add buyers to perfectly tailored Flodesk segments based on the products they purchase.



Instant Workflow Triggers – Kick off welcome sequences, onboarding journeys, or educational campaigns the moment a customer buys.

Smart List Management – Automatically remove customers from workflows if they refund or upgrade, keeping lists clean and messaging relevant.



This precision ensures that every customer's experience feels personalized, professional, and perfectly timed.

Built for Growth and Efficiency

By eliminating manual processes and connecting sales data directly to email workflows, businesses can save countless hours while building stronger relationships with their customers. The integration is designed not only to reduce busywork but also to create opportunities for more sales through better-targeted communication.

“This integration is about more than convenience, it's about enabling entrepreneurs to deliver world-class customer experiences without adding complexity to their workflows,” said Jackson Brodie, Head of Partnerships at ThriveCart. “With ThriveCart Pro+ and Flodesk working together, businesses can focus less on managing data and more on growing revenue.”

Availability

The ThriveCart + Flodesk integration is available now, exclusively for ThriveCart Pro+ users, the newest platform launched by ThriveCart earlier this year. Businesses looking to unlock the full potential of automated sales-to-marketing workflows can upgrade today and start building powerful, hands-free customer journeys.

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is the leading no code sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 65,000 businesses that have generated over $6 billion in lifetime sales. The platform provides all the tools businesses need to create high-converting checkout experiences, manage powerful affiliate campaigns, and deliver seamless student experiences with its built-in learning management system, Learn/Learn+.

