SIOS Technology Wins Prestigious Industry Awards For High Availability Solutions
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that its flagship product, SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.9.0, has received two distinguished industry honors recognizing its innovation and leadership in business technology solutions.
SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the 2025 American Business Awards® in the Business Technology – Software category . The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S., honoring organizations for outstanding achievement and innovation across industries.
In addition, SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux earned a Silver Titan Business Award in the Business Technology Solutions – Business Continuity Solution category . The Titan Awards celebrate excellence in enterprise products and solutions that drive organizational resilience, agility, and digital transformation.
“These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering the most reliable, easy-to-use high availability solutions for mission-critical applications and databases,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology.“As organizations face increasingly complex IT environments and the rising costs of downtime, SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux provides the trusted protection they need to ensure continuous operations.”
SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux delivers comprehensive HA/DR protection for both physical and virtual Linux environments, enabling enterprises to safeguard critical workloads with intelligent application-aware monitoring, fast failover, and seamless recovery. Version 9.9.0 introduced significant enhancements, including expanded support for leading enterprise applications, improved automation, and deeper integration with cloud and hybrid IT environments.
With these wins, SIOS continues its long-standing leadership in high availability and resilience technology, helping enterprises worldwide reduce downtime, simplify operations, and achieve business continuity.
About SIOS Technology Corp.
SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.
SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
