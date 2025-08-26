Omada Health To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, including a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 5:35 pm ET. The webcast will be available online at . A replay will also be available at the same link following the event.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada's scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada's success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

