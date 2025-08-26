Lyno AI Presale Achieves Early Milestone With Global Investor Participation

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI announced today that its ongoing presale is gaining traction worldwide, underscoring the growing demand for a sophisticated DeFi intelligence layer. During the current early-bird phase, investors are purchasing tokens at $0.050 each.



The presale has already reached a notable milestone, with more than 350,000 $LYNO tokens sold and $17,513 raised. This achievement reflects strong early participation from the market and highlights the project's momentum as it moves forward in its presale stages.

Early Bird Opportunity: Secure Tokens Before Price Rises

At the moment of the Early Bird stage, Lyno AI presale has $LYNO tokens at 0.050. The price will rise to a price of 0.055 in the subsequent phase and hence a good time to buy at the lowest possible price. Presale participants who invest over 100 dollars will have a chance to participate in a giveaway, with a 100K prize pool to be divided between 10 investors, which will bring real value beyond buying tokensSuch incentives support the efforts by Lyno AI to reward the early supporters.

DeFi Intelligence Layer: Revolutionizing Arbitrage Trading

Lyno AI is a new generation cross-chain arbitrage platform with autonomous AI algorithms. This DeFi smart layer connects live market scanning on 15+ blockchain networks, allowing instant execution of cross-chain trades not previously available to retail investors. The multi-layered security of the platform, along with the community governance via $LYNO token voting establish a new level of decentralized finance infrastructure.

Transforming Arbitrage: From Institutional to Retail Access

Trading arbitrage is historically the reserve of major institutions with considerable resources. Lyno AI democratizes this space, providing retail investors with the latest, AI-enabled tools, which execute arbitrage with millisecond speed and sophisticated risk controls. Its true cross-chain connection links liquidity pools among Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, along with others, to open up profit opportunities previously unrealized by individual traders.

Why Lyno AI Stands Out in the Crowd









Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope , so it is safe and transparent, thus generating confidence in its smart contracts and infrastructure as a whole. The AI agent keeps surveying a number of blockchains and finds profitable opportunities without any manual analysis. The community-based governance system enables token holders to have a say in the protocol decision making creating a collaborative atmosphere and making the platform growth aligned with the interests of the users.

Current Presale Snapshot and Future Potential

Lyno AI has already achieved 350,263 $LYNO tokens sold at 0.050 at a final target of 0.100 per token. Market analysts are projecting a modest 2,000% upside on the present early bird price with some projections going up to 10,000% upon full platform launch. This makes Lyno AI one of the strongest competitors in the current crypto boom, which is supported by Bitcoin price growth and an increase in demand in AI-powered tokens.

Summary: Lyno AI will spearhead a new generation of DeFi development.

The presale success of Lyno AI shows that there is a high demand of a DeFi intelligence layer that allows retail traders to compete on an equal footing. Lyno AI is pioneering the next wave of decentralized finance with audited security, AI-driven arbitrage and cross-chain capabilities. Investors must therefore hurry and purchase $LYNO tokens under the Early Bird presale to take advantage of the upside potential of a project that is supported by the use of the latest technology and community governance.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:

Buy Presale- #presale

Whitepaper: whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Win 100k:

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

