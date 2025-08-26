Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Finance Meets Sudanese Counterpart


2025-08-26 09:11:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met on Tuesday with Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Sudan HE Gibril Ibrahim, during his current visit to Doha meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations, explored aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries, and reviewed key economic, investment, and trade developments.

