Pegasus Angel Accelerator And SHOPLINE Partner To Accelerate Growth For Emerging Brands Through Ignite DTC

"SHOPLINE x Pegasus Angel Accelerator"SHOPLINE and Pegasus have teamed up to launch Ignite DTC, a program helping emerging consumer brands scale with SHOPLINE's e-commerce platform and Pegasus's growth expertise. Since launch, multiple companies have joined the program and successfully onboarded onto SHOPLINE, leveraging its tools to drive sales and expansion. Ignite DTC offers revenue-based grants, eligibility for $100K Pegasus investments, and hands-on growth strategies tailored to DTC founders.

LOS ANGELES - August 26, 2025 - SHOPLINE , a leading and rapidly growing e-commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider trusted by over 600,000 merchants worldwide, announced its strategic partnership with Pegasus Angel Accelerator , the premier investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California. This collaboration unites SHOPLINE's all-in-one e-commerce platform with Pegasus's deep expertise in identifying, funding, and scaling innovative direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands.

Together, SHOPLINE and Pegasus launched Ignite DTC - a specialized initiative designed to equip emerging consumer brands with the tools, strategies, and capital they need to achieve breakout success in today's competitive retail landscape.

Momentum Since Launch

Since its launch, Ignite DTC has already brought a wave of innovative brands into the program. Multiple companies have successfully onboarded onto the SHOPLINE platform, leveraging its advanced e-commerce infrastructure to accelerate sales, streamline operations, and expand into new channels. This early traction underscores the demand for a program that combines best-in-class technology with hands-on growth expertise. Apply here .

Empowering the Next Generation of DTC Disruptors

Ignite DTC addresses the growing challenges faced by consumer brands - from shifting social commerce dynamics to complex acquisition costs - by providing:



Revenue-based grants, starting at $3k, provided by SHOPLINE

Eligibility for $100k Pegasus investment for top-performing graduates

Advanced e-commerce infrastructure including integrated POS, social commerce, livestreaming, and AI-driven personalization Proven DTC playbooks that enhance unit economics, boost retention, and lower CAC

"SHOPLINE's mission has always been to empower entrepreneurs with the most robust and flexible commerce technology available," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "Through this partnership with Pegasus, we're pairing that technology with world-class strategic support to ensure DTC brands don't just launch - they thrive."

A Bespoke Accelerator for DTC Brands

At the core of the partnership is Pegasus's Ignite DTC program, which delivers:



Customized growth roadmaps for acquisition, retention, and conversion optimization

Hands-on strategic partnership with experienced operators and investors

Brand differentiation strategies through storytelling and community building Operational excellence to scale customer experiences across all channels

"What sets Pegasus apart is our unwavering focus on DTC brands," said Lucas Pols, Founder and General Partner of Pegasus. "We've built companies ourselves, we understand what it takes, and we're committed to combining our growth expertise with SHOPLINE's powerful commerce platform to help founders transform their vision into scalable, lasting businesses."

SHOPLINE Support for Pegasus-Backed Brands

Participating brands gain prioritized access to SHOPLINE's full suite, including:



Seamless social commerce integrations across Instagram, TikTok, and more

AI-powered analytics to personalize experiences and maximize conversion

Marketing automation to optimize campaigns across the customer journey Cross-border payment and shipping capabilities to unlock global growth

Additionally, brands benefit from dedicated onboarding support, early access to new features, and invitations to co-branded events and educational workshops designed to drive sustained DTC success.

About Pegasus Angel Accelerator

Pegasus is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential brands and startups. Led by Lucas Pols, Pegasus combines deep industry expertise with strategic capital to transform innovative businesses into market leaders. With headquarters in Los Angeles and global footprint, our team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of collective experience in building and scaling successful companies.

Learn more at pegasusangelaccelertor . Follow us on LinkedIn .