EU Commissioner Kos To Meet In Brussels With Heads Of SAPO And NABU


2025-08-26 09:05:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to a Ukrinform correspondent by the Commissioner's press service.

The meeting will take place from 15:00 to 16:00 local time (16:00–17:00 Kyiv time).

In addition, today Marta Kos held a video call with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka.

At a briefing, European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert commented on the agenda of the video call and stated that the goal is to summarize the interim results of Ukraine's accession process, including the reform agenda, as well as the next steps toward accession in the EU Council.

At the same time, he did not give a direct answer to the question regarding the possibility of“technical” opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine's EU accession without a political decision by all 27 member states.

Read also: Russia plans to withdraw from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

As reported by Ukrinform, in the first half of the year, 685 million hryvnias were reimbursed to the state thanks to the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

