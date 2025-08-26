Canada One Engages Investing News Network

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) -. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("").

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at . On August 25th, 2025, the Company entered into the INN Agreement. The INN Agreement will be for a twelve-month term, totaling $21,825 (GST excluded). The INN Agreement will not automatically renew. INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company with the first campaign commencing on September 2, 2025. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The INN Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Past exploration on the Property has identified the presence of copper, palladium, and gold mineralization. Multiple mineralized zones have been discovered on the Property to date. Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk.

About Canada One

Canada One is a junior resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery, to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5km from the operating Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at , or contact the Company by email at ... , or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

