Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Is Incannex Healthcare Stock Surging Today?

2025-08-26 09:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) on Tuesday announced positive data from a mid-stage trial evaluating PSX-001 for Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The stock shot up nearly 18% in Tuesday's pre-market session.

The company said that the results from the trial confirm statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements across every key endpoint assessed in the study, including on the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale. The trial enrolled 73 adult participants diagnosed with moderate to severe Generalised Anxiety Disorder.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.< 

