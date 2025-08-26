LKQ To Sell Self Service Segment In $410 Million Deal
LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Self Service segment to an affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $410 million.
The company added that the net proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen its balance sheet through debt repayment, and the transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.
