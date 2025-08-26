J&K Floods: Internet And Mobile Services Disrupted Educational Institutions To Remain Shut In Jammu Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Aug 26 (IANS) Heavy downpour on Tuesday disrupted mobile telephone and Internet services in the Valley, while all major rivers in the Jammu division are flowing above the danger level, throwing normal life out of gear.

Sudden disruption of mobile telephone services and internet facilities by various service providers affected normal life in the Valley.

As life has thrown life out of gear in the Jammu division, the government has ordered the closure of educational institutions in the division tomorrow.

“In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at various places across the region, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools in the Jammu division shall continue to remain closed on August 27 (Wednesday),” said a government order.

A bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed, forcing the closure of the highway, as shooting stones blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall on Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway, while Sinthan Pass, connecting the Kashmir Valley with Kishtwar district, and Razdan Pass leading to the Gurez border town, have also been closed.

Four people were killed in inclement weather in Doda district, while two of them died in a house collapse, and two were washed away by the flash flood.

The Tawi River is flowing far above the evacuation level in Jammu city and Udhampur districts. The authorities have closed the Tawi Bridge in Jammu city.

Basantar River in Samba, the Uhj River in Kathua, Chenab River in Doda, Ramban and Akhnoor areas and rivers in Reasi, Kishtwar and Doda districts are all flowing above the danger level.

Janipur, Roop Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Gujar Nagar, Marh, scores of villages in R.S. Pura and Akhnoor in Jammu district have been inundated.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked all line departments to be on high alert with preparedness for the evacuation of people to safer areas.

The Met Department has said that, as it is still raining heavily in the Jammu division, though with a little less intensity since the afternoon, the next 24 hours would be crucial.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Met Department, told IANS that the weather is likely to improve from Wednesday afternoon onwards.