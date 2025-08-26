403
Beijing Slams U.S. for Interfering in China-Latin America Ties
(MENAFN) Beijing on Monday sharply criticized the United States for attempting to interfere in China’s expanding partnerships with Latin American countries, accusing Washington of “sowing discord” between the two regions.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement followed remarks by US military commander Alvin Holsey at a defense conference in Argentina, where he claimed China is still “extract[ing] precious resources” from the Western Hemisphere.
“Such US allegations represent nothing but a worn-out narrative divorced from reality, which once again exposes the ingrained Cold War mentality and confrontational mindset” of some individuals in the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a Beijing news briefing.
Guo highlighted that China’s cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries is built on “mutual respect, quality, mutual benefit, openness, inclusiveness and cooperation.” He contrasted this with US behavior, stating Washington “has spared no effort in interfering with and controlling Latin America and the Caribbean. Its hegemonic and bullying actions are all too evident.”
“Latin America and the Caribbean are no one's backyard,” Guo asserted, stressing that China’s partnerships in the region “do not target any third party, and should not be disrupted by any third party.”
He called on the US to stop fueling divisions and manufacturing conflicts, urging Washington instead to play a more constructive role in supporting the development of Latin American and Caribbean nations.
Trade between China and Latin American nations surged to $518.4 billion in 2024, underscoring the growing economic ties Beijing seeks to protect from US interference.
