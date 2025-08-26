Nasus Pharma Marks NYSE American Listing With Bell Ringing Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions, proudly announced today that it had the honor of ringing the Closing Bell on Monday, 25 August, 2025, at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). This prestigious event marked a significant milestone in the Company's journey to transform emergency medicine through needle-free, fast-acting intranasal therapies.

Nasus Pharma's executive team, board members, and key partners gathered on the NYSE podium to commemorate the Company's progress and future ambitions. The ceremony recognized Nasus Pharma's recent listing and celebrated the Company's achievements in advancing its proprietary drug product candidates, designed to address critical unmet medical needs including severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis.

“We are honored to participate in this iconic tradition at the NYSE. This moment reflects the incredible dedication of our team and our commitment to developing potentially life-saving treatments,” said Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer.“At Nasus Pharma, our mission is grounded in innovation. Our proprietary intranasal powder technology aims to offer a fundamentally better way to deliver life-saving medications. This platform could have broad potential across emergency care, and we believe that we are just beginning to unlock it. At the center of everything we do is our care for patients. We are aiming to develop solutions that are fast, easy to use, and ready when they're needed most, and currently focus on helping families who live with the fear of anaphylaxis every day who have to carry Epinephrine wherever they go, who worry about what could happen in a moment of exposure to allergens. That's our purpose: to give families peace of mind, to give patients more accurate control, and to make a difference when seconds count.”

A replay of the event can be found here and on Nasus Pharma's Investor Relations Events page .

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus's intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle free, easy to use alternatives. Nasus proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity's rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the development and commercialization, if any, of any other product candidates that we develop or may seek to develop, the potential of Nasus Pharma's proprietary intranasal powder technology. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact

...

Nasus Pharma Ltd. Israel



Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

...