Build Profit With Purpose: The Soulful Abundance System® Supports Entrepreneurs In Scaling With Soul
Designed for heart-centered coaches, wellness practitioners, and intuitive entrepreneurs, this book offers a transformational, strategic framework rooted in purpose-not hustle. Rather than chasing clients or high-pressure tactics, readers will discover how to grow a thriving six-figure business that honors their values, preserves their well-being, and amplifies their impact.
Within its pages, Williams unveils the six stages of the Soulful Abundance System®:
. Soulful Clarity – Define your purpose, audience, and aligned offerings
. Magnetic Messaging – Communicate in a way that connects and converts authentically
. Aligned Offer Creation – Design offers that sell with ease and serve deeply
. Sacred Visibility – Gain visibility without relying solely on social media
. Heart‐Led Sales – Sell from integrity and service-not pressure or fear
. Abundance Integration – Build systems and mindset shifts to scale with ease and sustainability
About the Author
Christine Williams brings years of lived experience, as a multiple six-figure entrepreneur who has scaled with soul-and she's helped countless women practitioners do the same. Her book provides both actionable, research-backed strategy and heart-led guidance to transform entrepreneurial dreams into reality.
Availability
The Soulful Abundance System® is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon and other major booksellers.
