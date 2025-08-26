Build Profit With Purpose: The Soulful Abundance System® Supports Entrepreneurs In Scaling With Soul

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Muse Literary Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of The Soulful Abundance System: A 6-Step Guide to Building a Prosperous Six-Figure Holistic Business with Purpose, by author and coach Christine Williams.Designed for heart-centered coaches, wellness practitioners, and intuitive entrepreneurs, this book offers a transformational, strategic framework rooted in purpose-not hustle. Rather than chasing clients or high-pressure tactics, readers will discover how to grow a thriving six-figure business that honors their values, preserves their well-being, and amplifies their impact.Within its pages, Williams unveils the six stages of the Soulful Abundance System. Soulful Clarity – Define your purpose, audience, and aligned offerings. Magnetic Messaging – Communicate in a way that connects and converts authentically. Aligned Offer Creation – Design offers that sell with ease and serve deeply. Sacred Visibility – Gain visibility without relying solely on social media. Heart‐Led Sales – Sell from integrity and service-not pressure or fear. Abundance Integration – Build systems and mindset shifts to scale with ease and sustainabilityAbout the AuthorChristine Williams brings years of lived experience, as a multiple six-figure entrepreneur who has scaled with soul-and she's helped countless women practitioners do the same. Her book provides both actionable, research-backed strategy and heart-led guidance to transform entrepreneurial dreams into reality.AvailabilityThe Soulful Abundance Systemis available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon and other major booksellers.

Taylor Li Hernandez

Blue Diamond Publicity

‪(803) 500-6873‬

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.