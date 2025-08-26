Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CISO NY 2025 Opens Free Registration For Cybersecurity Executives


2025-08-26 08:16:17
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier Cybersecurity Leadership Event in New York on September 9, 2025

NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corinium is proud to announce that registration is open for CISO New York 2025, the must-attend event for senior cybersecurity leaders, taking place on September 9, 2025, in the heart of New York City. Free registration is now open for qualified professionals at register

CISO New York brings together CISOs, CIOs, Heads of Security, and technology risk leaders from across the East Coast and beyond to explore the most urgent challenges and emerging strategies in cybersecurity today. With threats evolving at record speed, this forum offers a unique opportunity for peer-to-peer knowledge exchange, solution discovery, and strategic planning.

Key Topics Include:

AI-Powered Threat Detection & Response
Zero Trust and Identity Management at Scale
Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk
Building Resilient Security Architectures
Board Reporting and Cybersecurity Leadership

Attendees will gain actionable insights from top security executives representing a wide range of industries, including finance, healthcare, energy, government, and more. The event will also feature interactive panel discussions, case studies, and a cutting-edge technology showcase.

Secure Your Free VIP Pass Today: register

Grab the chance to network with industry leaders and take home new strategies to strengthen security posture.
For any further event information, please contact:

Ana Hernadez
CISO New York
...
