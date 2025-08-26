São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, August 26, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, August 26, 2025
-
Time: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
Phone (box office/WhatsApp): +55 (11) 97428-2548
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Entrance fee (source): sector pricing at Eventim (see checkout)
Tickets: Eventim - event
-
Time: 20:30
Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127 – Moema, São Paulo – SP
Phone (club): +55 (11) 5095-6100
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/bourbonstree
Entrance fee (source): ~R$50–R$95 (festival release; confirm at Bileto checkout)
Tickets: Bileto/Sympla - event
-
Time: 20:00
Address: Rua Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101 – Sumaré, São Paulo – SP, 01257-000
Phone: +55 (11) 3813-7773
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow ar
Entrance fee (source): pricing shown at Eventim checkout
Tickets: Eventim - event
Eventim confirms date/time; address/phone from BONA's official site. :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}Also Notable Tonight Sophia Stedile -“O que seria se” - Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) Why we picked it: A late, forward-leaning set-easy second seating after the 20:00 show.
-
Time: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar, Consolação, São Paulo – SP
Phone: +55 (11) 97428-2548
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Entrance: sector pricing at Eventim (see checkout)
Tickets: Eventim - event
Eventim lists the 22:30 seating; contact/address via Blue Note SP. :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}Plan Your Night 20:00 Blue Note (Marcelo Rubens Paiva) → quick hop to 20:30 Bourbon Street (Dennis Chambers) or stay on Paulista and catch 22:30 Sophia Stedile. If you want a quieter room, lock in BONA at 20:00 . São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, August 26, 2025
