Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, August 26, 2025


2025-08-26 08:14:23
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in SP leans musical: a literary-jazz crossover early set on Paulista, a New-Music late set in the same room, and festival-grade drums in Moema. Anchor one show -or stitch a route from concert to concert. Top Picks Tonight Marcelo Rubens Paiva & Lost in Translation - Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) Why we picked it: A writer-meets-music project in the city's flagship jazz club-smart, intimate, and right on Paulista.
  • Time: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
  • Phone (box office/WhatsApp): +55 (11) 97428-2548
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Entrance fee (source): sector pricing at Eventim (see checkout)
  • Tickets: Eventim - event
Dennis Chambers & The Rumble - Bourbon Street Music Club (Moema) Why we picked it: Festival-week headliner: the legendary drummer brings New Orleans fire to SP for one night.
  • Time: 20:30
  • Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127 – Moema, São Paulo – SP
  • Phone (club): +55 (11) 5095-6100
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/bourbonstree
  • Entrance fee (source): ~R$50–R$95 (festival release; confirm at Bileto checkout)
  • Tickets: Bileto/Sympla - event
Ju Santos -“Sobre o Amor” - BONA Casa de Música (Sumaré) Why we picked it: An indie-MPB set curated for BONA's listening-room acoustics-great Tuesday option off-Paulista.
  • Time: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101 – Sumaré, São Paulo – SP, 01257-000
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3813-7773
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow ar
  • Entrance fee (source): pricing shown at Eventim checkout
  • Tickets: Eventim - event

Eventim confirms date/time; address/phone from BONA's official site. :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}

Also Notable Tonight Sophia Stedile -“O que seria se” - Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) Why we picked it: A late, forward-leaning set-easy second seating after the 20:00 show.
  • Time: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar, Consolação, São Paulo – SP
  • Phone: +55 (11) 97428-2548
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Entrance: sector pricing at Eventim (see checkout)
  • Tickets: Eventim - event

Eventim lists the 22:30 seating; contact/address via Blue Note SP. :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}

Plan Your Night 20:00 Blue Note (Marcelo Rubens Paiva) → quick hop to 20:30 Bourbon Street (Dennis Chambers) or stay on Paulista and catch 22:30 Sophia Stedile. If you want a quieter room, lock in BONA at 20:00 . São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

