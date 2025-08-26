Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microsoft Sought FBI Help To Track Palestinian Protests: Report

2025-08-26 08:14:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) reportedly sought help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track Palestinian simmering across its Redmond campus over the past year.

According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft also reached out to local law enforcement agencies to track and prevent these protests, while flagging internal emails comprising the word“Gaza.”

Legal Disclaimer:
