Ukraine's President Zelensky Values Relations With Sri Lanka

He said this in a post on X in response to a letter from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake who had wished Ukraine on its National Day.

“I thank President @anuradisanayake for the warm and sincere greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. Ukraine values the friendly relations and cooperation with Sri Lanka, based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity. We are confident that our relations hold potential for further development, bringing benefits to both nations,” Zelensky said.

In his letter President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he hopes the challenges and hardships presently confronted by Ukraine would be resolved soon, restoring peace, harmony and stability in the country.

He also said that he is confident that the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between both countries will continue to deepen in the shared pursuit of peace, progress and prosperity for the people.

