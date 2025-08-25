Labor Day Event Happening At Reopened Michigan American Freight Stores, With New Financing Options
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|Phone
|810 S. Waverly Road
|Lansing
|MI
|48917
|(517) 701-6496
|28300 Schoolcraft Road
|Livonia
|MI
|48150
|(734) 261-3600
|32880 Dequindre Road
|Warren
|MI
|48092
|(586) 939-5555
About American Freight
Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 60 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway and budget-friendly prices.
News Source: American Freight
