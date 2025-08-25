Sokal Officially Certified For INFINITI Retailer Website Program

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sokal is pleased to announce its official certification as a preferred provider for the, effective August 18, 2025. As a certified partner, Sokal is now authorized to deliver website solutions, search engine optimization (SEO), and digital advertising services to INFINITI retailers through the INFINITI Digital Program.







Image caption: Sokal is an automotive advertising agency located in North Carolina.

INFINITI retailers will have the opportunity to connect with the Sokal team during INFINITI's Digital Vendor Expo on September 10, 2025 at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT . During this online event, Sokal will provide a Momentum website platform demonstration, discuss capabilities, and answer questions about available services.

Dealers can view Sokal's packages, pricing, and enrollment options by visiting the INFINITI Retailer Website Program portal:

Sokal makes switching to a new dealership website as painless and easy as can be with our dedicated team of onboarding experts and proven processes to eliminate stress and downtime. Dealers simply need to provide their dealership logo, inventory provider information, and any preferred third-party plug-ins for integration to get their new Sokal website up and running in as little as three weeks.

Sokal looks forward to supporting INFINITI retailers with advanced digital solutions designed to enhance online presence, improve user experience, and drive business growth.

To schedule a website demo, please contact: ...

About Sokal

Sokal is a full-service marketing agency and technology partner specializing in automotive retail. With a focus on innovation, performance, and personalized support, Sokal delivers custom digital solutions. This includes websites, SEO, advertising, and creative services, all to help dealerships grow and succeed in an evolving marketplace. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Sokal partners with hundreds of dealers and OEMs nationwide. Contact us:

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media:

Image caption: Sokal is an automotive advertising agency located in North Carolina.

News Source: SOKAL