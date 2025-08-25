INOVIO To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO ), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that a pre-recorded presentation from the Company will be available on demand as a part of the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. During the conference, members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting in-person one-on-one meetings with investors.
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation available: Beginning Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:00AM ET
Format: Pre-recorded webcast
Link:
The webcast will be available for 90 days at the link above or on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page: .
About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, [email protected]
