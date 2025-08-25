Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INOVIO To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference


2025-08-25 08:16:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO ), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that a pre-recorded presentation from the Company will be available on demand as a part of the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. During the conference, members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting in-person one-on-one meetings with investors.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
 Presentation available: Beginning Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:00AM ET
Format: Pre-recorded webcast
Link:

The webcast will be available for 90 days at the link above or on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page: .

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit .

Contacts
 Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN25082025003732001241ID1109971754

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search