FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER--CAPTAIN D's SIGNATURE BATTER MEETS SHRIMP
The signature batter at Captain D's is prepared in-house every day. Savory and slightly seasoned, this proprietary blend cooks to a crisp, craveable deliciousness.
"Our guests know and love the flavor and crunch of our Batter Dipped Fish," said Bindi Menon, Chief Marketing Officer of Captain D's. "With our new Batter Dipped Shrimp, we're giving them that same crave-worthy taste in a whole new way, while delivering the unbeatable value that Captain D's is known for."
In addition to the $5.99 offer, the all-new, limited-time Batter Dipped Shrimp will be offered on fan-favorite meals like The Sampler and The Ultimate Seafood Platter-perfect for seafood lovers who want a little bit of everything.
The new Batter Dipped Shrimp, Fish & Fries joins Captain D's $5.99 every day value menu alongside their Classic 2 Pc Fish & Fries and Giant Fish Sandwich & Fries, offering guests another delicious way to enjoy high-quality seafood at an affordable price.
About Captain D's
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 525 restaurants in 22 states and Canada. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 55+ years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature Batter Dipped Fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as Shrimp and Salmon, as well as Hush Puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea-a Captain D's fan favorite. For more information, visit or follow Captain D's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Williams
PR Account Manager
[email protected]
(954) 893-9150
SOURCE Captain D's
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
