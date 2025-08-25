UNITS® Moving And Portable Storage Teams Up With Timmy Hill For NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series At Darlington Raceway

Company Partners with Veteran Driver Timmy Hill in the Sober or Slammer 200

DARLINGTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage , a leading provider of innovative moving and storage solutions, will return to the track as the primary sponsor of veteran driver Timmy Hill in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30, at noon.

"Darlington is a special place with deep roots in our sport, and it's always a blast to drive," said Hill, who will once again carry the colors of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage on his #56 Toyota. "We've had multiple top ten finishes here in the past, and the team's been working hard to deliver another strong run. With it being the home race for UNITS Moving & Portable Storage, it means even more."

The Darlington race marks a highlight in the company's ongoing NASCAR sponsorship, which has spanned the 2025 season. Through its NASCAR partnerships, UNITS leverages the power of motorsports to expand brand recognition and foster deeper connections with customers across the nation.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, UNITS offers convenient moving and storage solutions through its network of locally owned franchises nationwide.

"This season has been an exciting opportunity to showcase the UNITS brand on the NASCAR stage," said Michael McAlhany, CEO of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "Timmy and the team have been outstanding representatives of our company, and to see the UNITS Moving and Portable Storage car compete at Darlington so close to Charleston, South Carolina, where our story began. This is a proud moment for our entire system."

The Sober or Slammer 200 will mark the 13th running of this event at Darlington Raceway, known for its unique history and reputation as one of NASCAR's most challenging tracks.

ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission is to deliver personalized customer service and provide the most innovative and highest-quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality, constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction.

The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ROBO Delivery System is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,000 cities in more than 30 states throughout North America and continues to expand. Please visit for more information.

