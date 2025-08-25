Sow Good To Present At The 2025 Gateway Conference On September 4Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or“the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, is confirmed to present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Sow Good's management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Sow Good will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. The conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 75 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

...