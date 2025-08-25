Ardelyx To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Biopharma Back to School Summit

Location: Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 3

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 4 at 8:35 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, September 4

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Monday, September 8

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: Tuesday, September 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, September 9

To access the live webcast of the Fireside Chats, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com . A replay of the sessions will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor and Media Contacts:

Caitlin Lowie

