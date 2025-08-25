TOP Financial Group Limited Announces New Corporate Headquarters In Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong China, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Financial Group Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today announced the Company has relocated its headquarters to Singapore. The new headquarters address is: 101 Cecil Street, #13-05 Tong Eng Building, Singapore 069533, phone: +65 65258998.

"Singapore is one of the major financial centers in the world, with stable political policies, economic growth and social environment, along with a low tax rate. It has also developed a sizeable foreign trade, financial industry and banking industry, which will benefit long-term growth opportunities for TOP."

Mr. Ka Fai Yuen, CEO of the Company commented:“To enhance products diversification and investor flexibility, TOP Financial Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, obtained a capital market services (“CMS”) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in June 2025. We believe our corporate relocation enables TOP to explore new business opportunities in Southeast Asia as part of our strategic expansion plan.”

About TOP Financial Group

The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provide diversified services including online brokerage platforms specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, and options products, assets and funds management services, trading solutions services, money lending services, trust services, investor relations and public relations services.

The operating subsidiaries, Zhong Yang Securities Limited and Zhong Yang Capital Limited are licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("HKSFC”) to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) regulated activities, and are licensed with the HKSFC to carry out type 4 (advising on securities), type 5 (advising on futures contracts), and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities in Hong Kong. TOP completed its acquisition of Australia licensed company TOP 500 Sec Pty Ltd. The subsidiary will be able to provide dealing services in derivatives and foreign exchange contracts, and financial product advice for derivatives, foreign exchange contracts, debentures, stocks or bonds. TOP established TOP Financial Pte Ltd under the laws of Singapore. The Singapore subsidiary acquired the CMS license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) to carry out regulated activities in Dealing in Capital Market. The operating subsidiary, WIN100 TECH Limited, is a Fintech development and IT support company. It provides trading solutions for clients trading on the world's major derivatives and stock exchanges. Winrich Finance Limited was formed under the laws of Hong Kong and is a licensed money lending company governed by the Money Lenders Ordinance. Winrich Trust Limited was formed under the laws of the Hong Kong to provide trust services to clients. TOP also completed its acquisition of Zhong Yang Financial Services Limited formed under the laws of Hong Kong to provide investor relations and public relations services. The subsidiary is in the process of acquiring the TCSP license register with the Companies Registry of Hong Kong. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: ...

Investor Relations:

ZYIR Limited

Ms. Choy Yuen Yin Clare, Director

Email: ...

Phone: +852 3107-0732