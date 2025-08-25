SCYNEXIS To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Conference September 8 10, 2025
Date: Wednesday September 10, 2025
Format: In-person presentation and 1x1 meetings
Time: 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
If you are interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company's proprietary antifungal platform“fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre- clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit .
