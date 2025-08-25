Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 34 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 15 August 2025
|99,500
|597.56
|59,457,510
|Monday, 18 August 2025
|2,000
|582.18
|1,164,360
|Tuesday, 19 August 2025
|1,500
|603.63
|905,445
|Wednesday, 20 August 2025
|1,500
|600.17
|900,255
|Thursday, 21 August 2025
|1,500
|597.75
|896,625
|Friday, 22 August 2025
|1,500
|599.08
|898,620
|In the period 18 August 2025 - 22 August 2025
|8,000
|595.66
|4,765,305
|Accumulated until 22 August 2025
|107,500
|597.42
|64,222,815
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,149,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.60% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
SBB2025 Week 34
2025-08-25 FBM25-40 SBB-w34 ENG
