NOTICE REGARDING SUPPLEMENTED UAB „ORKELA“ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 6-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.Legal address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex next to the Church and Monastery of the Apostles St. Philip and James.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2025



In April 2025, the historical part of the complex was registered as 100% completed.

In April 2025, the Public Institution Modern School Center began operating in the complex. In June 2025, Reitan Convenience Lietuva and TNS Kantar began operating in the premises.

During the first two quarters of 2025 the Company incurred EUR 617.3 thousand costs related to the project development, EUR 1.9 million financing costs and generated EUR 163.0 thousand revenue.

As at 30 June 2025, the Company's assets amounted to EUR 70,169 thousand (31 December 2024 – EUR 50,695 thousand).

LTC (Loan to Cost ratio) as of 30 June 2025 was 49.46%.

Supplement

Alongside the previously published financial statements for the first half of 2025, the semi-annual management report and the statements of responsible persons are additionally provided. This supplement does not change the content of the financial statements.

More information:

Director of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

+370 671 16 232

