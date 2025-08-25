NOTICE REGARDING SUPPLEMENTED UAB „ORKELA“ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 6-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2025
UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.
Legal address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.
The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex next to the Church and Monastery of the Apostles St. Philip and James.
Highlights of the second quarter of 2025
- In April 2025, the historical part of the complex was registered as 100% completed. In April 2025, the Public Institution Modern School Center began operating in the complex. In June 2025, Reitan Convenience Lietuva and TNS Kantar began operating in the premises.
During the first two quarters of 2025 the Company incurred EUR 617.3 thousand costs related to the project development, EUR 1.9 million financing costs and generated EUR 163.0 thousand revenue.
As at 30 June 2025, the Company's assets amounted to EUR 70,169 thousand (31 December 2024 – EUR 50,695 thousand).
LTC (Loan to Cost ratio) as of 30 June 2025 was 49.46%.
Supplement
Alongside the previously published financial statements for the first half of 2025, the semi-annual management report and the statements of responsible persons are additionally provided. This supplement does not change the content of the financial statements.
More information:
Director of UAB „Orkela“
Anastasija Pocienė
...
+370 671 16 232
Attachments
-
Orkela FA 2025 Q2 (ENG)_final + VA
Orkela LTC 2025 Q2 (EN)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment