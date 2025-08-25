Ninepoint Announces Increases To Anticipated Initial Monthly Distribution Rates For Ninepoint Highshares Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms, today announced increases to the anticipated initial monthly distribution rates for certain of the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs as highlighted below, now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The first monthly distribution amounts for the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs are expected to be paid on or about October 9, 2025, to securityholders of record on September 29, 2025. Details regarding the increase to the anticipated monthly cash distribution amounts for certain of the HighShares ETFs are as follows:

ETFs Ticker (TSX) Previously Anticipated Monthly Distribution Per ETF Share* New Anticipated Monthly Distribution Per ETF Share* Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF ABHI $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF BCHI $0.10 $0.10 Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF CCHI $ 0.17 $ 0.23 Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF CQHI $ 0.11 $ 0.13 Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF CRHI $0.08 $0.08 Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF ENHI $0.10 $0.10 Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETF RYHI $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF SHHI $ 0.21 $ 0.27 Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF SUHI $0.11 $0.11 Ninepoint TD HighShares ETF TDHI $0.10 $0.10 Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF ECHI $ 0.13 $ 0.15

*Subject to change based on market fluctuations.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager of the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs (collectively, the“ETFs”).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETFs may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The ETFs are generally exposed to the following risks: absence of an active market for ETF shares risk; borrowing risk; capital gains risk; collateral risk; concentration risk; covered call strategy risk; cybersecurity risk; derivatives risk; energy risk; equity investment risk; exchange risk; mutual fund corporation risk; fund of funds investment risk; halted trading of ETF shares risk; inflation risk; interest rate risk; large capitalization issuer risk; leverage risk; market risk; no ownership risk; passive Canadian public issuer investment risk; performance risk; regulatory risk; risks associated with an investment in a Canadian public issuer; specific issuer risk; tax risk; trading price of ETF shares risk.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the ETFs' prospectus for details of the ETF's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an ETF's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.