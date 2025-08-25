Bruno Let His Penalty Miss Vs Fulham Impact Him, Says Gary Neville

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Aug 25 (IANS) Gary Neville believes Manchester United skipper let his penalty miss against Fulham negatively impact him, as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Fernandes skied his penalty, which was won by Mason Mount, and was unable to open the scoring at Craven Cottage. An own goal saw the visitors go ahead before Emile Smith Rowe equalised.

"I think he let it impact him. I thought he let it get to him. When he came out for the second half, he was still talking to the referee.

"I know that can happen, but I think you can see in his face sometimes with Bruno that he wears his heart on his sleeve and it was quite clear that obviously he's desperately disappointed about missing the penalty in the way in which he did.

"Sometimes, if a goalkeeper saves it you might think, 'OK, that happened', but he's smashed it over the bar, and then there was this idea that the referee disrupted his rhythm," said Neville on 'The Gary Neville Podcast'

While doing penalty Kick routine, referee Chris Kavanagh bumped into Bruno, which the Portuguese midflielder admitted disrupted his rhythm.

Neville spoke on the incident, while pointing out that the incident

"It was a complete accident. Obviously the referee was trying to walk back towards the players coming in," he added.

After finishing 16th previous season, United brought in a flurry of attacking additions to their team, but Neville stated his optimism has been curbed after not winning in their opening two games. He also pointed the need to sign a midfielder.

"[My optimism] has been checked slightly because it felt like there were a couple of the old scars reappearing and opening up.

"I think the goalkeeper is still looking very shaky on those crosses from corners, which can't continue because that anxiety builds, and then in central midfield I think United have to do a piece of business now," Neville stated.