Machine Tools Market Estimated To Exceed USD 149.24 Billion By 2033

The global machine tools market size was valued at USD 105.14 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 149.24 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.93% during 2025-2033.

The machine tools industry will undergo transformation in 2025 through automation adoption and digitalization and lightweight material implementation to stay competitive. The production of exact parts depends on machine tools such as CNC lathes and milling machines and grinders and additive manufacturing systems which serve automotive aerospace electronics and industrial equipment sectors. The market receives its power from reshoring activities and advanced manufacturing investments and growing needs for light yet high-performance components.

Smart factory integration stands as a leading trend which dominates the year 2025. Machine connectivity to factory networks has advanced through IoT sensors and edge computing to enable both predictive maintenance and real-time process control along with enhanced throughput capabilities. Manufacturers utilize machine data to reduce downtime, improve quality, and decrease cycle time. Additive and hybrid machine tools that combine subtractive and additive processes are expanding design freedoms and minimizing part counts in complex assemblies.

Materials technology and closer tolerances drive the need for high-precision tooling and specialty coatings to increase tool life. Automation-robot handling of parts and pallets-assists in reducing labor requirements and improving repeatability, particularly in lights-out manufacturing. Local demand differences: mature markets emphasize upgrade and advanced systems, while developing areas expand volumes and shop-floor renovation.

As a whole, the market for machine tools in 2025 is focused on digital transformation, automation, and material-driven innovation. Suppliers with integrated software solutions, strong after-sales service, and flexible financing are in the best position to seize growth as manufacturers update production for greater efficiency and improved quality.

Market Segmentation:

Analysis by Tool Type:



Metal Cutting

Metal Forming Accessories

Analysis by Technology Type:



Conventional CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

Analysis by End Use Industry:



Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Precision Engineering Others

Regional Analysis:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Allied Machine & Engineering Corp.

Amada Co., Ltd.

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (China General Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.)

Hyundai WIA Corporation (Hyundai Motor Group)

JTEKT Corporation

Komatsu NTC Ltd.

Makino Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Trumpf SE + Co. KG Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

