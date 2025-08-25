Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator In Liberia Umutoni


2025-08-25 08:13:15
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On August 22, H.E. Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Christine N. Umutoni, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening coordination and cooperation between China and the UN in Liberia.

Yin introduced the outcomes of China-Liberia cooperation and commended the UN in Liberia for its contribution to improving the social well-being and people's livelihood in Liberia. He expressed China looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the UN and jointly advance economic and social development in Liberia.

Umutoni thanked China for its long-term strong support for the cause of the UN, and expressed the hope to continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to bring benefits to the Liberian people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.

MENAFN25082025000070011406ID1109971686

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search