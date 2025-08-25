5Th Singapore-Africa Ministerial Exchange Visit (SAMEV), 26 - 28 August 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will host the 5th Singapore-Africa Ministerial Exchange Visit (SAMEV) from 26 to 28 August 2025. SAMEV is a biennial platform hosted by Singapore since 2014 to strengthen links and encourage the exchange of development experiences between Singapore and Africa. This year's theme is“Progressing Together towards a Sustainable Future”.

14 Ministers and Deputy Ministers from Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe will attend the 5th SAMEV. They will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and be hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan. They will meet Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu; Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Transport Sun Xueling; SMS, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Education Dr Janil Puthucheary; SMS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs Sim Ann; Minister of State (MOS), Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of National Development Alvin Tan; and MOS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang.

The Ministers will attend the 8th Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF), which is organised by Enterprise Singapore, and visit the Singapore City Gallery, PSA, Marina Barrage, the Sustainable Singapore Gallery, Gardens by the Bay, and the National Museum of Singapore to understand Singapore's experiences in water management, urban planning, port management, and sustainable development.

