Norway And Germany Finance New Patriot Systems For Ukraine
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to the Norwegian government, Norway will provide about 7 billion Norwegian kroner, nearly 696 million U.S. dollars, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
The support includes funding for two Patriot air-defense systems together with Germany, as well as radars from the German company Hensoldt and additional systems from Norway's Kongsberg.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that the cooperation with Germany ensures Ukraine receives effective defense equipment against Russian aerial attacks.
The Patriots, currently in Germany , will transfer to Ukraine as quickly as possible under a replacement scheme with the United States, which has confirmed it will backfill the German systems.
Germany already announced at the start of August that it would send two Patriot launchers to Ukraine immediately, with full system components arriving within two to three months.
The transfer agreement with the United States allows Ukraine to gain capacity faster while Germany maintains its own defenses. The radar component is significant.
On 24 July, Hensoldt reported receiving a major order for TRML-4D and SPEXER radars designed for air-defense operations. Norway's announcement confirms that part of its funding will go toward acquiring those radars.
This aligns with Ukraine's urgent request for advanced tracking systems to counter missiles and drones. Norwegian firm Kongsberg, best known as co-developer of the NASAMS system, is also part of the package.
In June, Kongsberg opened a Kyiv office and signed an agreement with Ukrainian partners to co-develop low-cost air-defense missiles. The company's involvement shows that this aid also has a commercial angle, tying defense support to long-term industrial cooperation.
This announcement follows earlier commitments in August, when Sweden, Norway, and Denmark pledged around 5 billion kroner to a NATO fund to buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles.
Ukraine itself confirmed in July that it had secured financing for three Patriot systems and aimed to expand its air-defense coverage. For Ukraine, these systems mean a stronger shield for cities and infrastructure against missile and drone strikes.
For Norway and Germany, the program reflects both political solidarity and practical industrial cooperation. By involving Hensoldt and Kongsberg, they strengthen their defense sectors while addressing Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs.
