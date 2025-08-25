403
Trinidad And Tobago Aligns With U.S. As Venezuela Tensions Rise Near Guyana
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The government of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed that it supports the presence of United States naval forces in the southern Caribbean.
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated that if Venezuela attacks Guyana and Washington requests access, her government will allow U.S. military operations from Trinidadian territory.
She emphasized that her country will continue good relations with Venezuelans but will not ignore Guyana's security. The U.S. Navy has deployed three guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson, to waters near Venezuela.
Reports confirm the deployment includes amphibious ships, P-8 patrol aircraft, at least one attack submarine, and about 4,000 sailors and Marines.
Officials said these forces will conduct intelligence, surveillance, and possible counter-narcotics operations in the region for several months.
Trinidad and Tobago's location explains its importance. The straits separating the islands from Venezuela are only about 20 kilometers wide. The Gulf of Paria, shared by both countries, is a strategic corridor for shipping, fishing, and smuggling.
Drug trafficking and illegal migration routes cross these waters. Trinidad's leaders argue the country lacks resources to confront these challenges alone, which is why cooperation with Washington has grown.
That cooperation is anchored in a Status of Forces Agreement updated in December 2024, which simplified joint military activities. The agreement already expanded U.S. training and counternarcotics operations in Trinidad.
The new pledge now ties national security directly to Guyana's defense. Economics makes the picture more complex. Trinidad and Tobago depends on natural gas and liquefied natural gas for nearly 80 percent of export earnings.
The country planned to import gas from Venezuela's Dragon field and the Cocuina-Manakin cross-border field. Those plans stalled after the U.S. Treasury revoked licenses in April 2025, blocking companies from developing Venezuelan reserves.
The United States remains Trinidad's most important security and trade partner. Venezuela, however, sits next door with valuable energy reserves.
This leaves Port of Spain caught between its main ally and its critical neighbor. By supporting Washington's military presence while still stressing good ties with Caracas, Trinidad is trying to defend its energy economy and its immediate security.
The stakes are clear. If relations with Venezuela worsen, Trinidad could face setbacks in securing future gas supplies. At the same time, the nation has signaled that it will side with Guyana and the United States in any conflict.
With seas as narrow as 20 kilometers, and with its economy tied to gas exports, Trinidad is walking a fine line between two powerful neighbors.
