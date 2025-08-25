São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 25, 2025

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, August 25, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday in São Paulo offers a rare blend of soulful jazz, storytelling theater, and late-night house vibes-perfect for capping off the weekend without missing a beat . Check out these verified events happening tonight.
Top Picks Tonight
“Tom Speight” Live - Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Why we picked it: A night of contemporary soul/jazz by Tom Speight, delivering mellow yet sophisticated vibes in an iconic venue.
Wicked – O Musical - Teatro Renault (Frei Caneca)
Why we picked it: A fan-favorite Broadway-style production offering drama, music, and magical costumes in São Paulo's central theater.
All-Night House Set - D‐EDGE (Barra Funda)
Why we picked it: São Paulo's legend for after-hours techno/house - the ultimate place to drift into the week.
Also Notable
Outdoor Clubs & Parties Listing - Eventbrite São Paulo
Why we mention it: Aggregator of local club nights, pop-ups, and curated parties across SP-excellent for discovering niche events.
Evening Plan
Start cultured with Tom Speight live at Blue Note (20:00) → head to Teatro Renault for a show of“Wicked” → ease into D‐EDGE for a midnight set that rolls into Tuesday. Monday's own way.
São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 25, 2025
Top Picks Tonight
“Tom Speight” Live - Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Why we picked it: A night of contemporary soul/jazz by Tom Speight, delivering mellow yet sophisticated vibes in an iconic venue.
Time: 20:00 and 22:30 seatings
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311‐300
Phone: +55 (11) 3179‐0050
Website: bluenotesp
Entrance (source): Sector pricing via Eventim (check checkout)
Tickets: Bandsintown – venue schedule
Wicked – O Musical - Teatro Renault (Frei Caneca)
Why we picked it: A fan-favorite Broadway-style production offering drama, music, and magical costumes in São Paulo's central theater.
Time: Evening shows (e.g., 20:00) confirmed via Ticketmaster listing
Address: Rua Frei Caneca, 569 – Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01307‐001
Phone: +55 (11) 4003‐5588 (Ticketmaster box office)
Website: Ticketmaster – Wicked Search
Entrance (source): Ticketmaster shows pricing by category in checkout
Tickets: Through Ticketmaster website
All-Night House Set - D‐EDGE (Barra Funda)
Why we picked it: São Paulo's legend for after-hours techno/house - the ultimate place to drift into the week.
Time: 00:00–06:00
Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156‐001
Phone: +55 (11) 3665‐9500
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance (source): Advance lots via Ingresse, door TBD
Tickets: Ingresse – search event
Also Notable
Outdoor Clubs & Parties Listing - Eventbrite São Paulo
Why we mention it: Aggregator of local club nights, pop-ups, and curated parties across SP-excellent for discovering niche events.
Link: Eventbrite São Paulo Nightlife
Note: Check tonight's listings directly-only include those with official venue/ticketing sources.
Evening Plan
Start cultured with Tom Speight live at Blue Note (20:00) → head to Teatro Renault for a show of“Wicked” → ease into D‐EDGE for a midnight set that rolls into Tuesday. Monday's own way.
São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 25, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment