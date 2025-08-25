Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, August 25, 2025


2025-08-25 08:12:48
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday in São Paulo offers a rare blend of soulful jazz, storytelling theater, and late-night house vibes-perfect for capping off the weekend without missing a beat . Check out these verified events happening tonight.
Top Picks Tonight

“Tom Speight” Live - Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista)
Why we picked it: A night of contemporary soul/jazz by Tom Speight, delivering mellow yet sophisticated vibes in an iconic venue.

  • Time: 20:00 and 22:30 seatings
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311‐300
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3179‐0050
  • Website: bluenotesp
  • Entrance (source): Sector pricing via Eventim (check checkout)
  • Tickets: Bandsintown – venue schedule



Wicked – O Musical - Teatro Renault (Frei Caneca)
Why we picked it: A fan-favorite Broadway-style production offering drama, music, and magical costumes in São Paulo's central theater.

  • Time: Evening shows (e.g., 20:00) confirmed via Ticketmaster listing
  • Address: Rua Frei Caneca, 569 – Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01307‐001
  • Phone: +55 (11) 4003‐5588 (Ticketmaster box office)
  • Website: Ticketmaster – Wicked Search
  • Entrance (source): Ticketmaster shows pricing by category in checkout
  • Tickets: Through Ticketmaster website





All-Night House Set - D‐EDGE (Barra Funda)
Why we picked it: São Paulo's legend for after-hours techno/house - the ultimate place to drift into the week.

  • Time: 00:00–06:00
  • Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156‐001
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3665‐9500
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance (source): Advance lots via Ingresse, door TBD
  • Tickets: Ingresse – search event


Also Notable

Outdoor Clubs & Parties Listing - Eventbrite São Paulo
Why we mention it: Aggregator of local club nights, pop-ups, and curated parties across SP-excellent for discovering niche events.

  • Link: Eventbrite São Paulo Nightlife
  • Note: Check tonight's listings directly-only include those with official venue/ticketing sources.


Evening Plan
Start cultured with Tom Speight live at Blue Note (20:00) → head to Teatro Renault for a show of“Wicked” → ease into D‐EDGE for a midnight set that rolls into Tuesday. Monday's own way.

