Fact Check: Misleading Video Claims Train Tickets Are Discontinued, PIB Clarifies

Bengaluru: A video thumbnail from the YouTube channel "a1studies1210" falsely claims that train tickets have been discontinued by the Railway Ministry. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the Ministry of Railways has not issued any such order. Passengers can still obtain counter tickets at railway stations, and e-ticket booking remains fully functional on the official website co . People are advised to ignore such misleading information and rely only on official sources for accurate updates.

दावा -: रेल मंत्रालय के नए नियम के अनुसार ट्रेन टिकट बंद हो गया है और अब यात्रियों को टिकट नहीं मिलेगा। #PIBFactCheck❌यू-ट्यूब चैनल "a1studies1210" के वीडियो थंबनेल में किया गया यह दावा #फर्जी है। ✅ @RailMinIndia ने ऐसा कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है। ✅ सभी रेलवे... twitter/RbqriL54M2

Here are some effective ways to avoid falling for fake news:

Verify the source: Always check if the information comes from a credible and official source (e.g., government websites, reputed news agencies). Cross-check with multiple sources: Look for the same news on other reliable platforms to confirm its authenticity. Be skeptical of sensational headlines: Fake news often uses shocking or emotional headlines to grab attention. Read beyond the headline. Check the date and context: Sometimes old news is reshared out of context to mislead people. Look for signs of credibility: Check for author names, references, and publication details. Lack of these may signal unreliable content. Avoid forwarding unverified information: If you're unsure about something, don't share it until it's verified. Use fact-checking platforms: Websites like PIB Fact Check, Alt News, and Boom Live regularly debunk fake news. Educate yourself and others: Stay informed about common misinformation tactics and help others recognize them too.