Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Abhishek And Baseer Set The Stage On Fire!

Bigg Boss 19 premiere lit up with the explosive entry of Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali. From fiery dance moves to witty dialogues, the duo turned the grand stage into a battlefield of charm and energy. Salman Khan himself cheered their power-packed showdown, calling it one of the most thrilling starts ever.

