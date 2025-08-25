Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Abhishek And Baseer Set The Stage On Fire!


2025-08-25 08:12:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 19 premiere lit up with the explosive entry of Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali. From fiery dance moves to witty dialogues, the duo turned the grand stage into a battlefield of charm and energy. Salman Khan himself cheered their power-packed showdown, calling it one of the most thrilling starts ever.

MENAFN25082025000070015968ID1109971659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search