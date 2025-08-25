Grayscale Seeks SEC Nod For Spot AVAX ETF

Grayscale Investments has filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Avalanche Trust into a spot Avalanche (AVAX) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The move would allow the fund to trade publicly under the name Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF, giving investors exposure to AVAX through traditional brokerage accounts. It comes months after the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq submitted a filing to the SEC seeking permission to list the fund in March 2025.

“In connection with the effectiveness of this registration statement and the listing of the Shares on the Nasdaq stock market, the sponsor intends to rename the Trust as Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF as described in this registration statement,” Grayscale stated in the filing.

