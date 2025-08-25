3 Former AEW Names Who Could Shock Fans With WWE Clash In Paris Returns

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 could see stunning surprises. Three former AEW names might appear.

One of the loudest reactions in Paris would come if Paige walked through the curtain again. The former Divas Champion ended her AEW run earlier this year and has been linked to a WWE comeback ever since.

WWE Clash in Paris would be the perfect stage to announce her return. Even if she doesn't wrestle immediately, stepping back into a WWE ring would give the women's division a big boost and create room for dream feuds down the line.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been busy winning gold in TNA, but their WWE legacy still looms large. At SummerSlam, the brothers were spotted in the crowd, sparking speculation. A Paris appearance would feel explosive if they showed up during Sheamus vs. Rusev in the Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Their interference could instantly shake the tag team division while forcing Sheamus and Rusev to cross paths as uneasy allies. Fans would witness the Hardy Boyz ignite fresh storylines in spectacular fashion.

Parker Boudreaux's name has long carried buzz, once being billed as WWE's“Next Brock Lesnar.” His return at Clash in Paris could finally give him the stage to prove himself. Seth Rollins heads into a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way title defense, and interference could tilt the odds.

If Boudreaux appears to help Rollins, it sets him up as the newest powerhouse in The Vision. Backed by Rollins and Paul Heyman, the young star would have the perfect platform to cement his future.