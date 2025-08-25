Greater Noida Dowry Death: More Details Emerge As All Accused Held Victim Nikki's Father Says Family Demanded Car

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested all four accused in Greater Noida's dowry murder case and informed that they will be interrogated. Vipin Bhati, the victim Nikki's husband and prime accused was apprehended on Sunday, after which the woman's in-laws were also arrested.

Nikki, who tied the knot with Vipin in 2016, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over ₹36 lakh dowry, in Greater Noida's Sirsa. The incident came to light on Thursday, August 21, after the victim's sister – Kanchan – who also got married into the same family registered a case with the family.

What exactly happened?

The victim's mother claimed that Nikki's mother in law poured kerosene over the woman and set her ablaze over their demand for dowry. Videos of the incident are also being circulated on social media, as per PTI.

Nikki was even dragged by her hair, 'beaten and tortured' by her husband before the tragedy unfurled, said the victim's sister Kanchan.



Nikki's father alleged that her daughter's in-laws demanded a car and burnt Nikki alive over the same. “Her mother-in-law poured kerosene while her husband set her on fire. They kept asking for dowry; now their demands have been met. I just married my daughter as per tradition. Their dowry demands have been met now that my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for that,” ANI quoted the father as saying.



Nikki had started earning by herself, but her husband demanded that Nikki also give away all the money earnt by her, claimed the victim's father. According to a report by NDTV, Vipin had received a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield bike, apart from cash and gold from Nikki's family during their marriage.



The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday made the fourth arrest in the Greater Noida dowry murder case by arresting the father-in-law Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati was arrested on Sunday.

Hours after the husband's arrest, the police also arrested the sister in law and mother-in-law of the victim.

Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg by police on Sunday, as he tried to flee while he was being escorted for a routine medical check up.

He was later chased and apprehended, said police officials.