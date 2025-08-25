'I Was Earning 8 Times More': Man Rants About Moving Back To India From US Netizens Counter With 'Lack Of Choice'
In a Reddit post, the man exclaimed that moving back to India from the US was“my biggest mistake.” However, he later explained that his US visa had expired, and he had no luck at the H1B lottery , so he was forced to move back to India.
“I did a Master's from the USA and worked there for 4 years before my luck ran out in the H1B lottery. I had to resign and come back in 2022. It's been a downhill from there,” the post read.Also Read | 'Ashamed' Indian man's post on Kuala Lumpur goes viral
The man said he is a software engineer and had earned 8 times more in the USA than he does in India for the same job.“My monthly savings there were more than my yearly savings here,” he added.
He also considered other factors, such as good work-life balance , clean air, and great infrastructure in the US, that make him lean towards the country.“Also, can't ignore other factors such as good work-life balance, Clean air and great infra there compared to here,” he wrote.
The techie said that he is having to“literally slog for peanuts” in India and claimed that his Master's degree and US work experience are not helping him secure a good package.“Companies here don't care about it at all. I'm not sure how to get out of this now.”Also Read | Amid US visa delays under Trump administration, students turn to UK and Asia Here's how netizens reacted:
However, the netizens weren't buying the rant and said,“If your visa ran out, how was this a 'mistake'? There was no choice, right?”
Several social media users agreed with the comment and said,“Moving voluntarily and being forced to move are two different things. OP was willing to stay but had no choice; that's the difference.”
“That's why the 'lottery' you know,” a user quipped.
“Hard to call it a mistake when Uncle Sam basically showed you the exit door, right?” another added.
“Looking at your responses, it seems like you are a crybaby. You should have measured your risks. This is applicable to everyone going to the US or other countries,” a user exclaimed.Also Read | Company offers visas for ₹1: Is US visa available? All your questions, answered
Another suggested,“Try to get a job in a company which might sponsor your H1 / L1 later if you want to go back.”
A user, who said they had just moved back to India recently, said they do not feel the same.“My reasons are quality of living and work culture . I don't want to look back and get anxiety about my decision. Hope I will move to US once again. But I have to leave everything in the hands of destiny for now.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment