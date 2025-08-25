SAL And Elm Sign Agreement To Enhance Digital Solutions In Logistics Operations
SAL Logistics Services, the National Logistics Champion, has signed an agreement with Elm, a leading provider of digital solutions, to develop a fully integrated digital platform aimed at enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations and supporting SAL's airport stations with innovative solutions that meet the highest global standards.
The agreement leverages Elm's technical capabilities to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports SAL's strategy to accelerate digital transformation. The collaboration will focus on digitizing key services such as shipment scheduling, payment management, delivery notifications, and appointment booking, contributing to faster operations, improved customer satisfaction, simplified procedures, and increased transparency and reliability across all stages of the supply chain.
This agreement proves SAL's commitment to innovation and excellence, as it takes a major step toward developing an advanced digital infrastructure that supports the expansion of logistics services, accelerates execution, and improves service quality, ultimately creating added value for customers and strengthening the competitiveness of the local market.
