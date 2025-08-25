Shifting Sands: A First-Of-Its-Kind Desert Architecture Forum Transforming Vision Into Built Reality
Under the strategic support of the Architecture and Design Commission and Urban Heritage Association, Saudi Arabia is set to host the Desert Architecture Forum, a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at redefining the future of urban development through the lens of heritage, sustainability, and national identity.
Taking place from 20-21 October 2025 at JW Marriott in Riyadh, the forum – organised by Creative Connect Exhibitions & Conferences and co-organised by Great Minds Event Management, will bring together leading architects, developers, government decision-makers, and urban planners.
The event will play a pivotal role in advancing Vision 2030's cultural and urban development ambitions, by translating architectural policy into real-world design, construction, and planning strategies.
This forum is not just a conference – it's a starting point for transformation, where Saudi Arabia's unique architectural identity evolves into a shared future, balancing the old with the new.
Turning Vision into Action
The Desert Architecture Forum will be built around four core messages:
Saudi Arabia as a Global Pioneer: Establishing the Kingdom as a global reference point for culturally grounded, environmentally sustainable architecture.
From Vision to Execution: Highlighting the transition from strategic planning to implementation on the ground.
Tradition Meets Modernity: Merging Saudi Arabia's rich architectural past with contemporary design innovation and smart city planning.
Cultural Sustainability in Practice: Reinforcing the importance of architecture in shaping societal identity, economic growth, and environmental responsibility.
A Platform for Cross-Sector Collaboration
Through high-level keynotes, the forum will foster active dialogue between public and private sectors, all united by a common goal: creating future-ready Saudi cities that reflect the Kingdom's soul and sustainability goals.
