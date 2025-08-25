First Phosphate Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement To Existing And Follow-On Investors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Saguenay, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, on August 22, 2025, it closed its financing (the "") to an existing investor, and other follow-on investors, on terms as described in the Company's news release dated August 5, 2025.

The Company raised a total of $2.95 million through the issuance of 4,749,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.50 for gross proceeds of $2,374,500, and 1,150,000 Hard Dollar Units at a price of $0.50 for gross proceeds of $575,000.

Together with this Offering, the Company has raised to date a total of approximately $31.4 million in 9 management-led non-brokered private-placement financings since June 2022 of which approximately $11.2 million has been closed in the last 3 months.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid $25,200 in cash finder's fees, issued 218,320 compensation shares and advisory shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share, and issued 268,720 Compensation Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share of the Company, until December 31, 2025, subject to an Accelerated Expiry Date. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering as disclosed in the Company's press release dated August 5, 2025. Capitalized terms used in this news release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated August 5, 2025. The Company may close another tranche of the Offering at its discretion.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. There can be no assurance that any further securities will be sold under Offering.

The Company has also approved the grant of 1,826,400 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to eligible directors, management and consultants of the Company in lieu of cash compensation expenses for the 6 month period commencing September 1, 2025. The RSUs vest on February 28, 2026 and shares issued under these RSUs will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance. The RSUs will be granted in accordance with and subject to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company is committed to sustainable extraction and purification with a low anticipated carbon footprint. Its vertically integrated model connects phosphate mining directly into the supply chains of North American battery producers. First Phosphate's flagship project, the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, contains rare igneous anorthosite rock that yields high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.