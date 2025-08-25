Kenorland Reports High-Grade Intercept Of 26.33 G/T Au Over 12.15M On R6 Vein Set At Frotet Project, Quebec And Initiation Of A Mineral Resource Estimate
|HOLE ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Residual Au (g/t)
|25RDD253
|
|415.45
|416.10
|0.65
|54.15
|80.57
|
|25RDD254
|
|22.25
|22.65
|0.40
|20.60
|10.50
|
|
|476.00
|482.50
|6.50
|1.91
|1.88
|
|25RDD255
|
|214.40
|214.80
|0.40
|16.50
|18.90
|
|
|352.50
|364.00
|11.50
|0.80
|0.74
|
|
|606.00
|628.40
|22.40
|1.99
|2.77
|1.07
|Incl.
|618.65
|619.55
|0.90
|24.00
|31.60
|
|
|638.30
|644.90
|6.60
|1.26
|1.70
|
|25RDD256
|
|335.70
|339.90
|4.20
|1.42
|1.34
|
|
|584.60
|587.60
|3.00
|2.64
|1.99
|1.87
|Incl.
|585.65
|586.20
|0.55
|6.09
|4.00
|
|25RDD257
|
|241.90
|248.30
|6.40
|1.08
|1.07
|
|
|283.00
|290.80
|7.80
|13.98
|9.25
|2.39
|Incl.
|283.90
|285.05
|1.15
|81.01
|51.97
|
|
|296.80
|305.50
|8.70
|0.95
|0.76
|
|
|396.00
|399.80
|3.80
|1.52
|0.92
|
|
|526.70
|541.10
|14.40
|3.45
|3.38
|1.54
|Incl.
|532.50
|537.10
|4.60
|7.51
|7.58
|
|
|554.00
|567.00
|13.00
|1.19
|1.20
|
|
|605.00
|611.30
|6.30
|1.09
|1.16
|
|
|682.40
|685.60
|3.20
|2.49
|1.23
|1.02
|Incl.
|682.40
|682.70
|0.30
|16.70
|9.10
|
|25RDD258
|
|85.00
|86.70
|1.70
|31.59
|9.15
|1.96
|Incl.
|86.35
|86.70
|0.35
|145.90
|39.10
|
|
|447.60
|451.15
|3.55
|1.52
|1.32
|
|
|608.00
|618.65
|10.65
|0.53
|0.40
|
|
|637.75
|642.50
|4.75
|1.18
|0.94
|
|25RDD259
|
|208.00
|208.75
|0.75
|7.24
|6.60
|
|
|405.80
|410.30
|4.50
|18.06
|25.92
|2.02
|Incl.
|408.70
|410.30
|1.60
|47.14
|70.07
|
|
|427.50
|432.55
|5.05
|1.28
|0.70
|
|
|462.50
|467.00
|4.50
|1.49
|1.49
|
|
|496.00
|513.50
|17.50
|1.15
|0.86
|
|
|662.00
|666.15
|4.15
|3.95
|4.91
|1.36
|Incl.
|665.25
|665.55
|0.30
|37.20
|47.10
|
|
|718.55
|728.60
|10.05
|1.36
|1.17
|1.09
|Incl.
|725.55
|726.00
|0.45
|7.13
|3.50
|
|
|900.80
|901.50
|0.70
|42.70
|24.50
|
|
|936.00
|939.00
|3.00
|3.61
|2.46
|
|25RDD260
|
|374.00
|383.00
|9.00
|2.58
|2.71
|1.29
|Incl.
|382.30
|383.00
|0.70
|17.90
|17.90
|
|25RDD261
|
|9.00
|9.40
|0.40
|23.10
|15.50
|
|
|219.90
|220.60
|0.70
|12.50
|15.70
|
|
|450.00
|454.00
|4.00
|2.18
|2.83
|
|
|500.15
|512.30
|12.15
|26.33
|39.69
|3.10
|Incl.
|505.80
|507.60
|1.80
|99.64
|149.11
|
|And Incl.
|510.20
|511.40
|1.20
|93.48
|136.42
|
|25RDD262
|
|456.50
|461.30
|4.80
|1.90
|1.84
|
|
|704.10
|704.70
|0.60
|91.60
|19.90
|
|25RDD263
|
|342.30
|348.35
|6.05
|1.66
|1.79
|
|
|457.10
|460.50
|3.40
|2.98
|2.43
|2.06
|Incl.
|458.80
|459.25
|0.45
|9.07
|6.10
|
|25RDD264
|
|177.50
|180.00
|2.50
|4.98
|3.09
|1.60
|Incl.
|179.50
|180.00
|0.50
|18.50
|11.00
|
|
|196.00
|204.00
|8.00
|1.28
|0.65
|
|
|270.15
|271.65
|1.50
|9.78
|5.19
|1.78
|Incl.
|270.15
|271.00
|0.85
|15.90
|8.40
|
|
|286.85
|293.00
|6.15
|1.21
|0.80
|
|
|340.50
|347.10
|6.60
|1.33
|1.18
|
|
|366.90
|371.20
|4.30
|1.98
|1.94
|1.07
|Incl.
|369.35
|369.70
|0.35
|12.30
|13.90
|
|
|489.00
|493.80
|4.80
|9.85
|9.32
|2.82
|Incl.
|492.65
|493.80
|1.15
|32.16
|32.13
|
|
|627.10
|632.35
|5.25
|1.10
|0.98
|
|
|726.35
|728.85
|2.50
|3.04
|2.60
|
|25RDD265
|
|14.70
|16.20
|1.50
|4.23
|1.21
|
|
|86.50
|95.10
|8.60
|0.60
|0.49
|
|
|227.00
|230.00
|3.00
|5.03
|2.80
|
|
|262.70
|265.35
|2.65
|10.26
|7.53
|1.97
|Incl.
|264.40
|265.00
|0.60
|38.60
|25.50
|
|
|456.80
|469.50
|12.70
|0.87
|0.82
|
|
|521.10
|523.60
|2.50
|7.16
|6.40
|1.16
|Incl.
|521.55
|522.70
|1.15
|14.21
|12.86
|
† Assay intervals reported are core lengths, true widths have not been determined
‡ Residual Au (g/t) represents the average grade of the drill hole interval excluding the highlighted internal interval
Table 2. Drill collar table of reported drill holes from the 2025 winter drill program
|Hole ID
|Easting (NAD83)
|Northing (NAD83)
|Elevation (m)
|Depth (m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
|25RDD253
|519311
|5620320
|374.0
|549.00
|-56
|151
|25RDD254
|519716
|5620827
|373.2
|534.00
|-57
|161
|25RDD255
|519471
|5620634
|374.7
|743.50
|-58
|161
|25RDD256
|519290
|5620473
|374.2
|660.00
|-56
|155
|25RDD257
|519535
|5620938
|373.7
|708.00
|-59
|165
|25RDD258
|519441
|5620587
|374.4
|678.00
|-54
|153
|25RDD259
|519724
|5621053
|374.2
|999.00
|-61
|160
|25RDD260
|519055
|5620450
|374.5
|579.00
|-46
|156
|25RDD261
|519408
|5620986
|375.5
|543.00
|-66
|151
|25RDD263
|519073
|5620488
|374.3
|489.00
|-54
|155
|25RDD262
|519447
|5620760
|374.3
|831.00
|-52
|158
|25RDD264
|519676
|5620979
|373.0
|927.00
|-62
|162
|25RDD265
|519734
|5621135
|374.0
|624.00
|-66
|160
About the Frotet Project
The Project covers 39,365 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Troilus Gold Corporation's Au-Cu mine (9.32Moz Au indicated resource) and covers several major deformation zones associated with known orogenic gold prospects, as well as stratigraphy hosting VMS deposits elsewhere in the belt. Kenorland initially staked the Project in 2017 and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo in 2018.
The Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. Since the initial discovery, Regnault has seen extensive exploration, totaling 127,217 metres of drilling (265 drill holes).
On February 19, 2024, Kenorland closed a transaction to exchange its 20% participating interest in the Frotet Joint Venture with Sumitomo to a 4% NSR Royalty.
The Project is located 100 kilometres to the north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Favorable infrastructure exists in the project area with an extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property which supplied power to the past producing Troilus mine.
Figure 4. Frotet Project, Quebec: 4% NSR Royalty
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
*Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 02 October 2023
** Mineral Resource Estimate on Moblan Lithium Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 21 March, 2023
***The Frotet Royalty is subject to the following buy down rights in favour of Sumitomo:
A 0.25% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$3,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within five (5) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty
A 0.50% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$10,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within ten (10) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty
In the event Sumitomo exercises the foregoing buy down rights, the Frotet Royalty would be reduced to an uncapped 3.25% net smelter return royalty on all minerals extracted from the Project
QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols
All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Chibougamau to Bureau Veritas Commodities (" BV ") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.
Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75μm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples within the mineralised zones and alteration halos using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.
Qualified Person
Cédric Mayer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #02385), Senior Project Geologist at Kenorland, "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Kenorland Minerals
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
