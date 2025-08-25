Decade Starts Exploration On The North Mitchell Property
|Date Of Option Payment
|Shares Issued Optionee
|Ownership Optionor
|Upon Effective Date
|2,937,713
|1.98%
| On or before 1st anniversary of
Effective date
|2,937,713
|3.996%
| On or before 2nd anniversary of
Effective date
|2,937,713
|5.994%
| On or before 3rd anniversary of
Effective date
|2,937,713
|7.992%
| On or before 4th anniversary of
Effective date
|2,937,713
|9.990%
Upon the completion of all the above share payments Decade and Optionor will enter into an agreement granting a 1% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") in favour of the Optionor. Half of the Optionor's interest in the New NSR (being a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty) may be purchased by Decade upon payment of $3,000,000 within 12 months before the date any commercial production commences on the property. Shares issued pursuant to this agreement will be subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day resale restriction from the date of issuance of the applicable Optionee Shares pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities. Decade has the right to purchase the 30% Interest from the Optionor at a price equal 2/3 of the value of the 30% Interest based upon a 5% discounted net present value report based upon proven and probable ore reserves as defined by a feasibility report.
Map 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Of particular interest is Tudor drill hole PS-23-10 drilled towards the property as seen in the map above. This is the description of the drill-hole copied from a October 31st, 2023 News Release : "PS-23-10: Drilled at a relatively shallow dip to the south to explore for extension of the mineralized zone encountered in drill hole PS-23-07. This hole intersected 102.15 m of 1.28 g/t AuEQ (1.23 g/t Au, 3.43 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) including two enriched zones comprising 42.5 m of 1.87 g/t AuEQ (1.80 g/t Au, 5.76 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu), and 25.5 m of 1.60 g/t AuEQ (1.58 g/t Au, 1.81 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu). Further downhole a high-grade vein zone was intersected and returned 1.5 m of 24.70 g/t gold. These results are the highest gold grades seen at PSZ to date and they are located between the Goldstorm Deposit, 3 km to the northeast, and Seabridge Gold's Iron-Cap Deposit, 2.5 km to the southwest ."
The initial program will consist of talus fines sampling, mapping and geochemical sampling.
Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.
Legal Disclaimer:
