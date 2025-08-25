Azerbaijan To Purchase Medicines For Vulnerable Patient Groups
Azerbaijan is preparing to procure medicines to ensure the supply of essential drugs for patients belonging to socially vulnerable groups, Azernews reports.
The“Innovation and Supply Center,” a public legal entity operating under the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), has already launched the necessary procedures for the procurement.
The organization is currently in the process of selecting a supplier to deliver the medicines.
According to preliminary estimates, the total cost of the procurement is expected to amount to 13.4 million manats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment